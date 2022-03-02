Coal India Ltd Surges 4.39%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.67%

Coal India Ltd has added 10.2% over last one month compared to 12.4% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.26% drop in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd gained 4.39% today to trade at Rs 176.05. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.67% to quote at 21339.53. The index is up 12.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 3.82% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 3.61% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 51.41 % over last one year compared to the 10.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has added 10.2% over last one month compared to 12.4% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.26% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 203.85 on 06 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.45 on 19 Apr 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)