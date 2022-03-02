Eicher Motors records 15% YoY fall in Feb motorcycle sales

Eicher Motors's said that its total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales dropped 15% to 59,160 units in February 2022 as against 69,659 units sold in the same period last year.While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity upto 350cc fell by 23% year on year to 49,484 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc soared 83% to 9,676 units in February 2022 over February 2021.
The company exported 7,025 motorcycle units, registering a 55% year on year rise during the period under review.
Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.
The company recorded 14% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 456 crore despite a 1.9% rise in total revenues to Rs 2,881 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Eicher Motors were trading 1.13% lower at Rs 2,557.1 on BSE in early trade.
