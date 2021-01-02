Coal India YoY production improves in December

On a provisional basis, the state-run coal major's coal production rose 0.50% to 58.30 million tonnes (MT) in December 2020 from 58 MT in December 2019.

Coal India (CIL)'s offtake in December 2020 stood at 52.6 MT, recording an 2.1% fall from 53.7 MT in December 2019.

Sequentially, CIL's provisional production increased 12.76% while off-take grew 2.53% in December 2020 over November 2020.

The state-run coal major's consolidated net profit dropped 16.2% to Rs 2,951.60 crore on 2.6% increase in net sales to Rs 19,484.15 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

CIL is a coal mining company, which is engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

Shares of Coal India fell 0.15% to close at Rs 135.30 on BSE, yesterday, 1 January 2021. The scrip jumped 23.56% from its 52-week low of Rs 109.50 hit on 15 October 2020.

