Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 14.01% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.38% to Rs 107.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.107.12128.1010.027.5011.9011.919.2710.806.757.85

