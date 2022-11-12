Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 16.38% to Rs 107.12 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation declined 14.01% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.38% to Rs 107.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales107.12128.10 -16 OPM %10.027.50 -PBDT11.9011.91 0 PBT9.2710.80 -14 NP6.757.85 -14
