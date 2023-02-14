Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 91.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 61.59% to Rs 56.13 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation declined 91.31% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.59% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 146.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.13146.13 -62 OPM %9.914.22 -PBDT3.747.52 -50 PBT1.156.54 -82 NP0.414.72 -91
