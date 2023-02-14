Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 91.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.59% to Rs 56.13 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 91.31% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.59% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 146.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.13146.139.914.223.747.521.156.540.414.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)