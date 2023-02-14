National Peroxide consolidated net profit rises 96.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.41% to Rs 115.15 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide rose 96.83% to Rs 17.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.41% to Rs 115.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.115.1579.7423.4821.8228.9616.5923.3412.1517.408.84

