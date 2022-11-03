Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd, Tracxn Technologies Ltd, Tips Films Ltd and Vineet Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2022.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup lost 10.87% to Rs 109 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1059 shares in the past one month.

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd tumbled 9.20% to Rs 0.79. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 252.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 163.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd crashed 5.91% to Rs 76.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd fell 5.19% to Rs 546.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17241 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd corrected 5.08% to Rs 66.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8097 shares in the past one month.

