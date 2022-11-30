Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd, Dev Information Technology Ltd and Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 November 2022.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup lost 8.41% to Rs 95.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1799 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd crashed 6.35% to Rs 29.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1779 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd tumbled 6.32% to Rs 87.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27790 shares in the past one month.

Dev Information Technology Ltd corrected 5.31% to Rs 126.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10176 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 5.52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13257 shares in the past one month.

