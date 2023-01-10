Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, BLB Ltd and Incredible Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2023.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd, BLB Ltd and Incredible Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 January 2023.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup lost 16.53% to Rs 70.95 at 14:24 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 506 shares in the past one month.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd crashed 14.99% to Rs 11.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd tumbled 9.90% to Rs 30.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69306 shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd dropped 9.90% to Rs 30.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78512 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd pared 7.92% to Rs 25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14052 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)