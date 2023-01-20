Coforge consolidated net profit rises 24.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 2055.80 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 24.22% to Rs 228.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 183.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 2055.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1658.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2055.801658.1017.4918.29369.80289.80307.40233.20228.20183.70

