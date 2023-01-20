Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 20.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 7628.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 20.18% to Rs 2156.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2701.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 7628.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7841.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7628.007841.0048.6055.733993.004599.003186.003858.002156.002701.00

