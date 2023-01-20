Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 15.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 3506.21 croreNet profit of Mphasis rose 15.26% to Rs 412.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 357.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 3506.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3123.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3506.213123.72 12 OPM %17.6117.71 -PBDT633.07562.15 13 PBT551.00479.57 15 NP412.27357.68 15
