Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 60.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 251.40 croreNet profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 60.68% to Rs 112.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 251.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales251.40188.10 34 OPM %24.1840.24 -PBDT160.8096.30 67 PBT152.2093.30 63 NP112.8070.20 61
