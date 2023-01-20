Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 60.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 251.40 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 60.68% to Rs 112.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 251.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 188.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.251.40188.1024.1840.24160.8096.30152.2093.30112.8070.20

