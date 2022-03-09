Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd and Kennametal India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 March 2022.

Coforge Ltd lost 5.31% to Rs 4561.05 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 23969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14173 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd crashed 5.02% to Rs 1056.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10731 shares in the past one month.

Petronet LNG Ltd tumbled 3.42% to Rs 213.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd pared 3.38% to Rs 531. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29039 shares in the past one month.

Kennametal India Ltd slipped 3.35% to Rs 2094.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2154 shares in the past one month.

