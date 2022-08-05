Coforge Ltd soars 1.36%

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 3954.15, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 7.28% gain in NIFTY and a 4.2% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3954.15, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 17419.75. The Sensex is at 58478.24, up 0.31%. Coforge Ltd has added around 9.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29782.9, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3964.75, up 1.81% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 7.28% gain in NIFTY and a 4.2% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 39.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)