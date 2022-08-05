Varun Beverages Ltd gains for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1038.9, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.57% in last one year as compared to a 7.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.25% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Varun Beverages Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1038.9, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 17419.75. The Sensex is at 58478.24, up 0.31%. Varun Beverages Ltd has risen around 26.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42830.25, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)