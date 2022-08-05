Times Guaranty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd and Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2022.
Times Guaranty Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 57.6 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1364 shares in the past one month.
Celebrity Fashions Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 15.92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7320 shares in the past one month.
Weizmann Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 65.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1326 shares in the past one month.
Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd exploded 18.39% to Rs 88.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.
Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd jumped 14.81% to Rs 124.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12919 shares in the past one month.
