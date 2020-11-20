Coforge Ltd soars around 2%

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 2378.8, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.72% in last one year as compared to a 6.67% gain in NIFTY and a 40.2% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2378.8, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 12767. The Sensex is at 43592.43, down 0.02%. Coforge Ltd has dropped around 5.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21114.45, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2386, up 2.23% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 34.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

