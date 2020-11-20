Quess Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Wind Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd and Graphite India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 November 2020.

Quess Corp Ltd soared 14.72% to Rs 466.95 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 38547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10895 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd spiked 11.53% to Rs 53.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31134 shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd surged 11.11% to Rs 19. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Infratel Ltd spurt 9.21% to Rs 202.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd added 8.71% to Rs 229.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71872 shares in the past one month.

