Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd, Genus Paper & Boards Ltd, Pressman Advertising Ltd and Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 November 2020.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd spiked 17.83% to Rs 22.8 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42822 shares in the past one month.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd soared 15.21% to Rs 68.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10349 shares in the past one month.

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd surged 14.49% to Rs 5.61. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20714 shares in the past one month.

Pressman Advertising Ltd rose 12.02% to Rs 20.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2352 shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd gained 12.02% to Rs 23.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30786 shares in the past one month.

