Coforge Ltd Surges 3.82%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 3.2%

Coforge Ltd gained 3.82% today to trade at Rs 2210. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 3.2% to quote at 21557.77. The index is up 2.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd increased 3.64% and Ramco Systems Ltd added 3.64% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 40.56 % over last one year compared to the 0.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coforge Ltd has lost 5.76% over last one month compared to 2.76% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1576 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 76966 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2813.05 on 13 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 739.05 on 24 Mar 2020.

