Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd extends gains

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1397.5, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.01% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% drop in NIFTY and a 5.01% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

The stock is up for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30518.2, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1401.35, up 0.55% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 20.01% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% drop in NIFTY and a 5.01% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 46.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

