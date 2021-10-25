Consumer goods stocks slide

Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index decreasing 100.11 points or 1.74% at 5638.72 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (down 10.99%), GNA Axles Ltd (down 7.41%),Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (down 6.65%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 6.58%),Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (down 6.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (down 6.37%), SVP Global Ventures Ltd (down 5.76%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.61%), Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (down 5.2%), and Info Edge (India) Ltd (down 5.11%).

On the other hand, India Nippon Electricals Ltd (up 6.56%), PVR Ltd (up 5.82%), and Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd (up 4.98%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 186.89 or 0.31% at 61008.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.4 points or 0.15% at 18142.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 407.87 points or 1.44% at 27928.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 107.11 points or 1.21% at 8767.72.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2266 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

