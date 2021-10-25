Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 392.19 points or 1.53% at 25178.02 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 2.63%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.62%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 2.59%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.4%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.98%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.87%), Bosch Ltd (down 1.87%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.86%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.83%).

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (up 1.54%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.59%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 186.89 or 0.31% at 61008.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.4 points or 0.15% at 18142.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 407.87 points or 1.44% at 27928.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 107.11 points or 1.21% at 8767.72.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2266 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

