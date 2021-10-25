Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 51.71 points or 1.66% at 3058.68 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 6.63%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.84%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.35%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.87%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 2.69%), RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 2.58%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.4%), and GE T&D India Ltd (down 2.34%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (up 2.52%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.57%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 186.89 or 0.31% at 61008.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.4 points or 0.15% at 18142.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 407.87 points or 1.44% at 27928.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 107.11 points or 1.21% at 8767.72.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2266 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

