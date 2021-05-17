Oberoi Realty Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY

On a consolidated basis, the real estate developer reported 14.6% rise in net profit to Rs 287.47 crore on 27.9% increase in revenue to Rs 800.87 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

EBITDA improved by 0.9% to Rs 384.29 crore for Q4 FY21 from Rs 380.75 crore for Q4 FY20. Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 354.86 crore, up by 1.2% from Rs 350.80 crore in Q4 FY20.

Total area booked for Q4 FY21 was 10.63 lakh sq. ft. as against 1.27 lakh sq. ft. booked in Q4 FY20 and the total value was Rs 1,957.26 crore for Q4 FY21 as against Rs. 230.28 crore for Q4 FY20.

The company reported 7.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 741.54 crore on 8.5% drop in revenue to Rs 2,090.59 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

Vikas Oberoi, chairman & managing director, Oberoi Realty, said: "We are seeing a clear trend of consumer preferences moving towards spacious homes that can cater to the needs of every family member.

We launched two new residential projects (Elysian-Tower A in Goregaon and Sky City-Tower F in Borivali) in this quarter that saw an overwhelming response. This highlights the fact that as a result of customer's confidence and the inevitable consolidation in the industry, the market share of the established developers will continue to grow."

The company's board passed enabling resolutions for issue of non-convertible debentures up to an aggregate amount of Rs 1500 crore by way of private placement, in one or more tranches.

It also approved issue of equity shares and/or any other securities convertible into equity for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2000 crore, including premium, by way of one or more qualified institutions placement to qualified institutional buyers.

Oberoi Realty is a real estate development company, headquartered in Mumbai. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.

The scrip shed 0.66% to Rs 529.40 on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined by 9.18% while the benchmark Sensex has gained 3.45% during the same period.

