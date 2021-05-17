Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 34.62 points or 0.14% at 24056 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 7.1%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 4.35%),Vimta Labs Ltd (down 3.04%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 2.77%),Cipla Ltd (down 2.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.72%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 2.64%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2.17%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 1.83%), and Pfizer Ltd (down 1.76%).

On the other hand, Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 15.14%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 10.43%), and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 6.21%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 634.04 or 1.3% at 49366.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 190.35 points or 1.3% at 14868.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 290.39 points or 1.31% at 22490.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 90.66 points or 1.29% at 7132.15.

On BSE,1991 shares were trading in green, 1025 were trading in red and 211 were unchanged.

