Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 19.6 points or 1.42% at 1363.33 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.88%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.3%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.13%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.12%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.26%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 12.9%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 9.82%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.2%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 634.04 or 1.3% at 49366.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 190.35 points or 1.3% at 14868.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 290.39 points or 1.31% at 22490.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 90.66 points or 1.29% at 7132.15.

On BSE,1991 shares were trading in green, 1025 were trading in red and 211 were unchanged.

