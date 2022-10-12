Commercial Syn Bags climbs on bonus issue plan

Commercial Syn Bags rose 3.83% to Rs 307.55 after the company said its board will consider issuing bonus shares on 22 October 2022.

The smallcap packaging player said the board will also consider the increase in authorised share capital of the company.

Indore-based Commercial Syn Bags manufactures is a manufacturer and exporter of flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC), big bags and food grade FIBC (BRC & ISO 22000 Certified), pond liner, tarpaulin, BOPP bags, PP fabric, PP woven sacks, conductive bags, conductive liners, baffle liners.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 9.53% to Rs 4.08 crore on 22.60% rise in net sales to Rs 92.32 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

The stock's current maket capitalisation stands at Rs 390.89 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)