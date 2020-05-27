Compucom Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Compucom Software standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Compucom Software reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 3.95 croreNet profit of Compucom Software reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.06% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 77.71% to Rs 15.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.953.46 14 15.1868.11 -78 OPM %-6.08-50.00 --4.1517.81 - PBDT0.450.20 125 2.2214.48 -85 PBT0.07-1.45 LP 0.715.18 -86 NP0.20-0.60 LP 0.433.60 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU