Tata Investment Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.21% to Rs 21.41 crore

Net Loss of Tata Investment Corporation reported to Rs 36.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.21% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.33% to Rs 90.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.73% to Rs 143.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 177.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

