Compucom Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Compucom Software approves divestment of entire investment in subsidiary
Compucom Software standalone net profit rises 3.31% in the September 2018 quarter
Compucom Software standalone net profit rises 5.62% in the June 2018 quarter
R S Software (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Wipro Q2 profit drops nearly 14 percent
-
Sales decline 58.02% to Rs 4.24 croreNet loss of Compucom Software reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 58.02% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.2410.10 -58 OPM %-14.8654.16 -PBDT-0.675.76 PL PBT-3.093.22 PL NP-2.302.14 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU