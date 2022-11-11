CONCOR Q2 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 303 cr

Container Corporation of India's (CONCOR) consolidated net profit rose 19.6% to Rs 303.47 crore on 8.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1,986.34 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Consoliated profit before tax stood at Rs 395.67 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 18% from Rs 335.38 crore posted in Q2 FY22.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for financial year 2022-23. The record date for the same is 23 November 2022 and the dividend will be paid on or after 30 November 2022. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) operates 59 terminals across the country along with two strategic tie-ups. The company's primary operation is to provide inland transportation of containers from ports using rail wagons. The company also manages cold storage chains and warehouses. The GOI, through the Ministry of Railways, continues to hold a majority stake of 54.8% in the company at the end of September 2022.

Shares of CONCOR slipped 4.39% to Rs 768.50 on the BSE.

