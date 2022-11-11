SPL Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Omax Autos Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd and Hind Rectifiers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2022.

SPL Industries Ltd crashed 10.18% to Rs 75.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29999 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd lost 10.07% to Rs 63.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23967 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 23.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81369 shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd fell 8.85% to Rs 477. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78576 shares in the past one month.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd dropped 7.73% to Rs 215. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1745 shares in the past one month.

