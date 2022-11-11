Volumes spurt at PB Fintech Ltd counter

PB Fintech Ltd notched up volume of 250.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.88 lakh shares

eClerx Services Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 November 2022.

PB Fintech Ltd notched up volume of 250.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.51% to Rs.390.75. Volumes stood at 8.96 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd notched up volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44007 shares. The stock rose 3.47% to Rs.1,422.00. Volumes stood at 40564 shares in the last session.

Zomato Ltd witnessed volume of 3193.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 506.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.20% to Rs.71.75. Volumes stood at 443.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 55.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.38 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.24% to Rs.604.50. Volumes stood at 15.13 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 6.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.2,098.00. Volumes stood at 81649 shares in the last session.

