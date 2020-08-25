Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
