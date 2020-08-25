JUST IN
Business Standard

Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 15:19 IST

