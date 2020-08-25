Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Precious Trading & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ardi Investments & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Specular Marketing & Financing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU