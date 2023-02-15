Delton Cables reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.57 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 63.19% to Rs 67.69 croreNet profit of Delton Cables reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.19% to Rs 67.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales67.6941.48 63 OPM %8.011.33 -PBDT2.24-1.94 LP PBT1.92-2.25 LP NP1.57-1.99 LP
