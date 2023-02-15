Industrial & Prudential Investment Company standalone net profit rises 11.56% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Prudential Life Q3 PAT slides 29% YoY, operating expenses jump
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.28%, Gains for third straight session
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.68%, up for five straight sessions
ICICI Prudential slips as Q2 PAT slides 55% to Rs 200 cr
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 52.03% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 2.84 croreNet profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 11.56% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.842.22 28 OPM %90.8595.95 -PBDT2.582.13 21 PBT2.582.13 21 NP1.641.47 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU