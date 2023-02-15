Industrial & Prudential Investment Company standalone net profit rises 11.56% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 2.84 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 11.56% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.842.22 28 OPM %90.8595.95 -PBDT2.582.13 21 PBT2.582.13 21 NP1.641.47 12

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:55 IST

