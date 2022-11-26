Consortium Vyapaar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BLS Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2022 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 320.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
ITC says ITC Infotech incorporates subsidiary in Brazil
Indices edge lower, breadth negative
-
Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Consortium Vyapaar reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.400.08 400 OPM %82.50-2987.50 -PBDT0.33-2.39 LP PBT0.33-2.39 LP NP0.27-1.89 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU