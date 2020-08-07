Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2%, gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 53.5, up 2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.5, up 2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11194. The Sensex is at 38008.41, down 0.04%. Federal Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21642.6, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 290.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 366.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 53.75, up 1.9% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is down 38.72% in last one year as compared to a 1.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)