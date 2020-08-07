Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.16%

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.15, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.76% in last one year as compared to a 1.46% gain in NIFTY and a 8.19% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.15, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11194. The Sensex is at 37997.52, down 0.07%. Tata Motors Ltd has added around 12.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7498.25, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 335.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 601.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.45, up 1.07% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

