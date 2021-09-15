Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 609.39 points or 1.5% at 41159.48 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 3.11%), Blue Star Ltd (up 3.07%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.62%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.89%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.81%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.53%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.87%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.62%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.29%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 114.72 or 0.2% at 58361.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.55 points or 0.22% at 17417.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 161.14 points or 0.57% at 28203.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.98 points or 0.6% at 8695.59.

On BSE,1896 shares were trading in green, 783 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)