Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 47.11 points or 1.53% at 3118.65 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 5.08%), NTPC Ltd (up 3.58%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.07%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.58%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.36%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.27%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.19%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.4%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (down 0.78%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.67%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 114.72 or 0.2% at 58361.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.55 points or 0.22% at 17417.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 161.14 points or 0.57% at 28203.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.98 points or 0.6% at 8695.59.

On BSE,1896 shares were trading in green, 783 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

