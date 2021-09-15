Axis Bank Ltd Slides 0.87%

Axis Bank Ltd has added 3.37% over last one month compared to 1.75% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 4.99% rise in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.87% today to trade at Rs 787.6. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.12% to quote at 41765.13. The index is up 1.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd decreased 0.43% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.03% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 63.52 % over last one year compared to the 49.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 27603 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 819 on 01 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 400 on 24 Sep 2020.

