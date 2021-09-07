Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 248.57 points or 0.63% at 39684.32 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 1.99%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.33%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.04%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.68%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 0.4%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.36%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.38%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.73%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.47 or 0.07% at 58258.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.65 points or 0.05% at 17369.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 19.07 points or 0.07% at 27447.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.01 points or 0.09% at 8472.45.

On BSE,1385 shares were trading in green, 1156 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

