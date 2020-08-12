State Bank of India up for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 203.2, up 4.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.5% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 203.2, up 4.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11317.8. The Sensex is at 38397.58, down 0.02%. State Bank of India has risen around 5.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22227.2, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1058.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 605.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 204, up 3.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

