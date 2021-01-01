Eicher Motors Ltd extends upmove

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2536.9, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 14.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2536.9, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 14038. The Sensex is at 47946.37, up 0.41%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 0.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9193.5, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2535.1, down 0.06% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 17.44% in last one year as compared to a 14.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 57.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)