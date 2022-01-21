Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1009.46 points or 2.23% at 44215.08 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 4.64%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 4%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 3.26%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 3.02%),Voltas Ltd (down 2.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 2.85%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.33%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.12%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.91%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 1.62%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.18%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 492.82 or 0.83% at 58971.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 151.85 points or 0.86% at 17605.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 266.6 points or 0.87% at 30299.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 104.32 points or 1.15% at 8935.98.

On BSE,1208 shares were trading in green, 2095 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

