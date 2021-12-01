Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 145.51 points or 0.34% at 42955 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Orient Electric Ltd (down 3.17%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.47%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.97%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.75%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.21%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.19%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 3.89%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.95%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.92%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 531.72 or 0.93% at 57596.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 154.05 points or 0.91% at 17137.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.99 points or 0.1% at 27964.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.28% at 8643.2.

On BSE,1785 shares were trading in green, 1388 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)